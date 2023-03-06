Tennessee tumbles in latest AP top 25 poll

Tennessee dropped yet again in the latest AP top 25 poll — the final one before conference tournaments begin. The Volunteers took another loss on Saturday, this time falling on the road to Auburn. The result? The loss of a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

The other result? A tumble down to No. 17 in this week’s AP Poll. Tennessee, once ranked as high as No. 2, has hit the skids in the final month of the regular season. Devastating buzzer-beaters and injuries have the Volunteers searching for any sort of momentum heading into March Madness. They’ll have to do it without point guard Zakai Zeigler too, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. That likely contributed to the rankings drop as well.

Houston maintained the top spot after picking up a close win over Memphis on Sunday. UCLA and Kansas moved past Alabama, who lost to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Texas A&M moved up to 18th following their big win over the Crimson Tide. Kentucky checked in at No. 23, while Missouri landed at No. 25.

The SEC Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday. Selection Sunday is coming up once all the dust settles on Sunday evening.

1. Houston

2. UCLA

3. Kansas

4. Alabama

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Texas

8. Arizona

9. Gonzaga

10. Baylor

11. UConn

12. Kansas State

13. Virginia

14. Miami

15. Xavier

16. Saint Mary’s

17. Tennessee

18. Texas A&M

19. Indiana

20. San Diego State

21. Duke

22. TCU

23. Kentucky

24. Creighton

25. Missouri