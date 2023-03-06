Report: Hendon Hooker received positive medical checks, could be ready for NFL season opener

It wasn’t how Hendon Hooker wanted to go through the NFL Combine, but it was still a productive weekend in Indianapolis for the former Tennessee quarterback. Though he couldn’t go through on-field drills, he did go through medical checks with teams. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, those checks went pretty well.

Rapoport reports that Hooker is on track to be ready for the NFL season opener in September.

#Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who tore his ACL in November, received positive medical reports here in Indy, sources say. He's three months after the operation and on track to be ready for the season opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023

Hooker tore his ACL in late November against South Carolina. His brilliant ‘super’ senior season came to a close, as well as his Heisman Trophy campaign. On top of everything else, his draft stock was now in question.

Already 25 years old and facing a lengthy rehab stint, it was understandable why NFL teams would be hesitant. However, a strong week of interviews at the Senior Bowl seemed to get the momentum rolling in the right direction. A successful round of medical checks could solidify Hooker as the fifth quarterback in this class.

Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson and CJ Stroud are the clear cut top four, but Hooker may be helped out by a lack of depth behind them. If you’re a quarterback needy team at the top of day two, Hendon Hooker on the verge of being healthy would be a pretty attractive option.

Hooker took the keys to Josh Heupel’s offense back in 2021, and suddenly things changed. Tennessee went from one of the worst offenses in 2020 to one of the best in 2021, and then finished first in total offense in 2022. Hooker was nothing short of brilliant, fully embracing Heupel’s tempo with complete mastery.

How Hooker adjusts to an NFL offense is obviously a variable, but I’d be willing to bet on his football intelligence, accuracy and athleticism — certainly sometime on day two.