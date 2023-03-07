SEC Tournament Odds, Full Schedule

Tournament time is here, and the entire SEC is about to ascend on Nashville for the annual men’s basketball tournament. Tennessee is the defending champion, capturing the crown down in Tampa Bay last year. The Volunteers are the No. 5 seed this year and will open their tournament on Thursday.
Alabama ran through conference play to capture the top seed, while Texas A&M picked up the No. 2 seed. Kentucky and Missouri landed the 3/4, respectively.
The Tournament will begin on Wednesday night, as Ole Miss and South Carolina square off for the right to play Tennessee. Georgia and LSU will follow, playing for the right to play sixth-seeded Vanderbilt.
Despite missing out on the double-bye, Tennessee still owns the second best odds to win the SEC Tournament, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Alabama is still the heavy favorite, even though they had a shaky end to their regular season. Kentucky and Texas A&M come in next, while every other team is considerably further down the board.
SEC Tournament Odds
Alabama +150
Tennessee +300
Kentucky +400
Texas A&M +500
Auburn +1200
Arkansas +1200
Missouri +2500
Vanderbilt +4000
Mississippi State +5000
Florida +6000
Ole Miss +50000
Georgia +50000
South Carolina +80000
LSU +100000
SEC Tournament Schedule
First round
Game 1: 12-seed South Carolina vs. 13-seed Ole Miss, 7 pm (SEC Network)
Game 2: 11-seed Georgia vs. 14-seed LSU, 9 pm (SEC Network)
Thursday, March 9
Second round
Game 3: 8-seed Florida vs. 9-seed Mississippi State, 1 pm (SEC Network)
Game 4: 5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 3 pm (SEC Network)
Game 5: 7-seed Auburn vs. 10-seed Arkansas, 7 pm (SEC Network)
Game 6: 6-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner, 9 pm (SEC Network)
Friday, March 10
Quarterfinals
Game 7: 1-seed Alabama vs. Game 3 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)
Game 8: 4-seed Missouri vs. Game 4 winner, 3 pm (ESPN)
Game 9: 2-seed Texas A&M vs, Game 5 winner, 7 pm (SEC Network)
Game 10: 3-seed Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 9 pm (SEC Network)
Saturday, March 11
Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 pm (ESPN)
Sunday, March 12
SEC Championship Game
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)
