SEC Tournament Odds, Full Schedule

Tournament time is here, and the entire SEC is about to ascend on Nashville for the annual men’s basketball tournament. Tennessee is the defending champion, capturing the crown down in Tampa Bay last year. The Volunteers are the No. 5 seed this year and will open their tournament on Thursday.

Alabama ran through conference play to capture the top seed, while Texas A&M picked up the No. 2 seed. Kentucky and Missouri landed the 3/4, respectively.

The Tournament will begin on Wednesday night, as Ole Miss and South Carolina square off for the right to play Tennessee. Georgia and LSU will follow, playing for the right to play sixth-seeded Vanderbilt.

Despite missing out on the double-bye, Tennessee still owns the second best odds to win the SEC Tournament, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Alabama is still the heavy favorite, even though they had a shaky end to their regular season. Kentucky and Texas A&M come in next, while every other team is considerably further down the board.

SEC Tournament Odds

Alabama +150

Tennessee +300

Kentucky +400

Texas A&M +500

Auburn +1200

Arkansas +1200

Missouri +2500

Vanderbilt +4000

Mississippi State +5000

Florida +6000

Ole Miss +50000

Georgia +50000

South Carolina +80000

LSU +100000

SEC Tournament Schedule

First round

Game 1: 12-seed South Carolina vs. 13-seed Ole Miss, 7 pm (SEC Network)

Game 2: 11-seed Georgia vs. 14-seed LSU, 9 pm (SEC Network)

Thursday, March 9

Second round

Game 3: 8-seed Florida vs. 9-seed Mississippi State, 1 pm (SEC Network)

Game 4: 5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 3 pm (SEC Network)

Game 5: 7-seed Auburn vs. 10-seed Arkansas, 7 pm (SEC Network)

Game 6: 6-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner, 9 pm (SEC Network)

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Game 7: 1-seed Alabama vs. Game 3 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)

Game 8: 4-seed Missouri vs. Game 4 winner, 3 pm (ESPN)

Game 9: 2-seed Texas A&M vs, Game 5 winner, 7 pm (SEC Network)

Game 10: 3-seed Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 9 pm (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 pm (ESPN)

Sunday, March 12

SEC Championship Game

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)