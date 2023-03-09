Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: How to watch

No. 5 seed Tennessee will begin their SEC Tournament this afternoon in Nashville, set to take on No. 13 seed Ole Miss. The Volunteers hit the skids down the stretch, dropping out of the top four in the SEC standings. As a result, they’ll have to play today against the Rebels.

It will also be Tennessee’s second game without star point guard Zakai Zeigler, who tore his ACL last week against Arkansas.

Ole Miss held off South Carolina on Wednesday night to advance. The Rebels got 20 points from Amaree Abram off the bench, holding on to win 67-61. Tennessee won a close one against Ole Miss early in the year, 63-59.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee is an 11.5 point favorite today.

Tennessee is holding steady as a projected No. 3 seed, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. A win today would set up another meeting with Missouri, giving both teams a chance to solidify their standing and add to their resumes.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.

How to watch

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (approximately)

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, ESPN App