Watch: Latest episode of ‘The Juice’ goes behind the scenes of Tennessee’ pro day

Tennessee is gearing up for a big NFL Draft later this month, and that process continued last month at the pro day. ‘The Juice,’ Tennessee’s mini-documentary series, was there to document things.

Their latest episode begins with an update on Hendon Hooker, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL. Hooker’s progress has been remarkable to this point, so much so that he was able to fire a couple of throws in front of scouts during pro day.

The episode continues with a look at Byron Young’s draft process. One of the best stories in all of college football, Young put a solid two seasons together for the Volunteers and now should hear his name called on day two. The raw tools are all there, and Young admittedly hasn’t put them all together just yet. His NFL Combine performance was further proof of that — and also another reason why one team is going to call his name on day two.

Young’s best work came against Clemson in his final game, giving him a ton of momentum heading into the process.

Tennessee will wrap up spring practice with the Orange and White Game on Saturday afternoon.