Through the T: List season continues

Tennessee athletics news and notes: Tuesday, April 11th

Tennessee made the cut for top 100 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. The 4-star prospect out of Birmingham trimmed his choices to ten schools earlier this week. Beaman has seen Knoxville a couple of times to this point, the last coming back in the fall.

Tennessee cracked the top eight for North Carolina edge rusher target James Nesta. N.C. State, North Carolina, Southern Cal, Duke, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and West Virginia also made the cut for the top 500 prospect.

Another list season update — the Volunteers made the cut for 4-star cornerback Aaron Scott, who trimmed his list to 12 schools. The home-state Buckeyes are the current favorite to land Scott.

Tennessee still holds a top ten class in the 2024 cycle, although it’s very early in the process.

In other news, Jordan Horston went 9th overall to the Seattle Storm in Monday night’s WNBA Draft. Horston was the 45th Lady Volunteer to be picked all time — the 20th first round selection ever for Tennessee. Horston joins Mercedes Russell in Seattle.

Mel Kiper Jr. is back this morning with a fresh mock — one that he put Darnell Wright at No. 9 overall in. The buzz around Wright is at an all-time high, and he may have reached his peak projection here. Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and Byron Young all found landing spots in the first two rounds of Kiper’s mock.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that they’ve sold over 70,000 season tickets for the upcoming 2023 season, shattering the goal set by AD Danny White. The football program is simply banging on all cylinders right now. It’s about time. Bring me the fall.

Tennessee baseball is back in action tonight for a mid-week matchup against Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game tonight comes ahead of a three-game series against Arkansas this weekend.