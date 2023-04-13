Orange and White Game: Everything you need to know

Tennessee football will complete spring practice on Saturday afternoon, playing the annual Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium. Josh Heupel enters year three in Knoxville, coming off of a spectacular 11-2 season in 2022, complete with an Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

On Saturday afternoon, we’ll get a bit of a preview of the 2023 roster. It’s going to be our first live look at No. 1 overall prospect Nico Iamaleava, as the 5-star quarterback gets his feet wet in Tennessee’s tempo-based attack. We’ll also get a long look at some of Tennessee’s young skill players, with the coaching staff playing it safe with veterans like Bru McCoy and Jaylen Wright.

The first ever Vol Village Music Festival will take place ahead of the game. The event will be in Lot 9, hosted by DJ Sterl the Pearl. It will feature food trucks, sponsor activations and activities for all ages from noon-2 p.m. The Pride of the Southland Band will kick of the festival before various country music artists hit the stage.

Fans can attend Saturday’s game for $5. You can lock in your seat at AllVols.com. For complete gameday information and Neyland Stadium details, visit UTSports.com.

How to watch

Location: Neyland Stadium

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None

Streaming: Watch ESPN/ESPN App (ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Radio: Vol Network