Tennessee-Arkansas: Weekend Schedule

No. 12 Tennessee hits the road this weekend, travelling over to Fayetteville to take on No. 5 Arkansas. The three game series will begin on Friday night and run through Sunday.

Tennessee is in need of a series win in conference play, but they certainly have a challenge ahead of them. The Volunteers are just 1-6 on the road to this point, and run into a really good Arkansas team here.

Tony Vitello will make a change in the pitching rotation this weekend, turning to Andrew Lindsey to start the series. Lindsey made 12 starts with Charlotte as a sophomore, but has been coming out of the bullpen with Tennessee to this point.

No other starters have been announced as of Friday morning, thanks in part due to injuries on the Arkansas side. Arkansas ace Jaxon Wiggins is out for the year, and so is reliever Koty Frank. The Hogs’ closer Brady Tygard is also dealing with an injury.

Tennessee’s offense has found some footing over the last two games, run-ruling Florida and Eastern Kentucky both 14-2. Griffin Merritt is heating up, doing exactly what Tennessee needs him to do. If he can start hitting like everyone thought he would, this offense is just a different animal. Let’s see if he can keep it going this weekend.

Weekend Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, April 14 (8 p.m.) [SEC Network]

RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-1, 2.01 ERA) vs. LHP Hunter Hollan (5-1, 3.00 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 15 (7 p.m.) [SEC Network+]

TBD vs. TBD

Game 3 – Sunday, April 16 (3 p.m.) [SEC Network+]

TBD vs. TBD