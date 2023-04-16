Tennessee baseball game recap: Hogs complete the sweep with 7-2 win, Vols now 1-4 in SEC series so far this year

The Arkansas bats chased Vols’ starter Drew Beam after just 1.2 IP, as Beam gave up six runs to 14 batters faced, and again, Tennessee’s offense wasn’t up to the task. The Hogs won 7-2, completed the sweep and put the Vols at just 5-10 in SEC play, with a 1-4 record in five series played.

Beam faced just 14 batters and gave up 4 hits, 6 runs and four walks to just 2 Ks. Just 33 of his 62 total pitches went for strikes.

Vitello turned to Chase Burns, who’s been the middle starter on weekends until this series, and Burns turned in an appearance that looked much more like the Chase Burns we saw last season. He got the final out in the second and pretty much cruised through the rest of his outing.

He allowed just three hits through 5.1 IP and allowed just one run — a home run to Hogs’ lead-off hitter Tavian Josenberger in the 6th inning. Burns struck out five to just two walks, even though just 48 of his79 pitches went for strikes. The outing lowered Burns’ ERA to 5.59.

The Vols’ offense managed to not look absolutely anemic in the 4th inning when Zane Denton got HBP as the lead-off hitter, and Hunter Ensley and Jake Kendro both walked with a Christian Scott flyout sandwiched in the middle. Jared Dickey stepped up and took a 1-1 pitch to left for a single that scored Denton and Ensley for Tennessee’s first runs of the game.

But Dylan Dreiling popped up to third on the first pitch to end the inning with two runners still on the bases.

The Vols tried to rally in the 6th and 8th innings — Kavares Tears led the sixth off with his second hit of the game, but then Hunter Ensley grounded into a double play. Scott managed a 3-1 single with two outs, but Jake Kendro struck out swinging to end the frame.

After going down in order in the 7th, it was Blake Burke who started the 8th off with a leadoff single. And again, a double play, this time off Zane Denton’s bat. Tears struck out swinging to end the inning for the Vols with a zero up on the scoreboard.

Vitello pulled Burns to start the 8th, and the Vols went through a few pitchers, playing lefty/ righty matchups. Kirby Connell pitched to the leadoff hitter and struck him out, then Vitello brought in Zander Sechrist, who gave up a full-count single to Parker Rowland, the Hogs’ eight-hole hitting catcher. Tony immediately yanked Secrhist for freshman AJ Russell, who induced an inning-ending double play on an 0-2 count.

Tennessee made another attempt at a rally in the B9 when Hunter Ensley kicked the inning off with a lead-off single. Christian Scott followed with a double to center, which left two runners in scoring position and no outs. Arkansas switched pitchers and went with Christian Fouch, who struck out Griffin Merritt, got Dickey to pop up weakly in the infield and got Dreiling to ground out to second on a full-count pitch to end the game.

NOTES