Tennessee adds commitment from 2024 safety Edrees Farooq

Tennessee picked up another secondary piece on Sunday, adding a commitment from 2024 safety Edrees Farooq. The 5-11, 180 pound defensive back is out of Baltimore, Maryland, currently attending St. Frances Academy. The Volunteers have frequented St. Frances over the last few years, nabbing their third commitment (KaTron Evans, Dominic Bailey) over the past few cycles.

Farooq announced his commitment via Twitter, saying “110% Committed.”

Farooq is a three-star prospect, per 247Sports. He’s the 561st ranked player in the country — the 17th ranked player in Maryland. Farooq chose Tennessee over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Arkansas and several others.

Tennessee hosted Farooq twice this month during spring practices, sealing the deal. Farooq named the Volunteers his leader back in January, and decided to wrap things up over the weekend.

His cousin Jalil Farooq, is a former four-star receiver prospect who signed with Oklahoma back in 2021.

Tennessee is going to churn out several bodies in the secondary this year — Jaylen McCollough, Warren Burrell, Kamal Hadden, Dee Williams, Doneiko Slaughter, Brandon Turnage, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Tamarion McDonald and Wesley Walker are all seniors. There’s plenty of opportunity coming down the pike in the secondary, and Farooq is the latest to join the reinforcement list.

Farooq joins cornerbacks Marcus Goree and Kaleb Beasley in Tennessee’s 2024 secondary class. The Volunteers are now up to nine names in their class, which ranks 10th in the country, per 247Sports.