Hoops: Tennessee set to travel to Wisconsin on November 10th

Tennessee and Wisconsin will finally complete the final leg of their home and home series this year, one that was interrupted by COVID back in 2020. The Badgers made the trip to Knoxville back in 2019, but the Volunteers were unable to repay the favor in 2020, thanks to ongoing COVID restrictions.

The two schools will finally see that game happen later on this year. Tennessee announced they’ll be travelling to Madison on Friday, November 10th.

SCHEDULE NEWS



Set for a November visit to Madison



at Wisconsin

Friday, Nov. 10

Wisconsin finished 20-15 overall last season, going 9-11 in Big Ten play. The Badgers made an appearance in the NIT, advancing to the semi-finals. Greg Gard will be entering his ninth season as Wisconsin’s head coach next season. The Kohl Center will play host, with a capacity of just over 17,000 fans.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series against Tennessee, 3-2. The Volunteers last visited Madison back in 2001.

So far, Tennessee’s non-conference schedule consists of the Maui Invitational and a home game against Illinois, now in addition to the road trip to Wisconsin. Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse and UCLA make up the rest of the field in Maui.

Expect Tennessee finalize their non-conference schedule as we approach the summer months.