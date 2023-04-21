Defensive lineman Amari McNeill enters transfer portal

The second transfer portal window opened this week, and at least one Tennessee Volunteer will be looking for a new home. Defensive lineman Amari McNeill announced his entry on Friday morning after going through spring practice with the team.

NEWS: Tennessee's first entry into the transfer portal during the spring window is D-lineman Amari McNeill.



McNeill in entering his third year of college football. He redshirted in 2021, and played sparingly last season as a reserve. With the depth chart still loaded ahead of him, his departure certainly makes some sense. McNeill played just 89 snaps in 2022.

The 6-4, 285 pound lineman signed with Tennessee during the 2021 recruiting cycle. McNeill was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, flipping over from offense to defense upon arrival at Tennessee.

The Volunteers still have plenty of depth up front. Omari Thomas, Tyler Baron, Bryson Eason, Elijah Simmons, Dominic Bailey, DaJon Terry, Omarr Norman-Lott, Kurott Garland and Tyre West will all be in the rotation for Rodney Garner this fall.

McNeill previously held offers from Memphis, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, ECU, Washington State, Maryland, and a handful of smaller schools.