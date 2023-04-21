Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Weekend Schedule

With just over a month left to play in the regular season, Tennessee baseball is struggling. Suddenly the Volunteers need to string some wins together, but the path forward isn’t getting any easier.

The Volunteers, coming off of being swept by Arkansas and losing a mid-week game to Tennessee Tech, now play host to No. 2 Vanderbilt. Making matters more difficult are a couple of key injuries. Maui Ahuna missed two games against Arkansas and did not play on Tuesday. Christian Moore also missed Tuesday’s game. Tony Vitello is optimistic about the two being able to give it a go, however.

“I think so,” Vitello said this week. “I think you’re at the time of year where no one is 100 percent, but then how far depleted do you get. It’s hard to grade out that percentage, but neither one of those guys will be sniffing that area. They’re both very competitive. I think with the rest of the team, they’ll do whatever they can to contribute this weekend and so, we’ll figure that out tomorrow, but I like the odds of them doing something for us.”

Vanderbilt holds a 29-8 record overall and a 13-2 mark in conference play. They’re 6-1 on the road so far this season. The Commodores took two of three against South Carolina last weekend.

All games will be televised this weekend. You can find the full schedule below.

Weekend Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, April 21 (6 p.m. ET/SEC Network)

RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-2, 2.49 ERA) vs. LHP Carter Holton (4-0, 3.46 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 22 (Noon ET/ESPN2)

RHP Chase Dollander (4-4, 4.18 ERA) vs. TBA

Game 3 – Sunday, April 23 (1 p.m. ET/ESPN2)

RHP Drew Beam (4-2, 3.73 ERA) vs. LHP Devin Futrell (6-1, 2.35 ERA)