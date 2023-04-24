ESPN talks Hendon Hooker rumors ahead of NFL Draft

Draft week is here, and the quarterback drama is really heating up. Things appear set up top with the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young, but after that, there are a ton of moving parts. Will the Texans really pass on CJ Stroud? Will the Colts snag Will Levis? Could the Titans move up and crash the party?

All of those variables will determine where Hendon Hooker slots in, who will likely be the fifth quarterback off the board on Thursday night. Despite the torn ACL, Hooker is expected to be taken somewhere in the first round.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Minnesota Vikings are a team to watch. Miller is projecting Hooker to land at No. 23 on Thursday night.

One of the most popular texts I’ve gotten from evaluators throughout the past 10 days has been some form of “Watch the Vikings for Hendon Hooker.” That could be NFL scouts connecting dots, but the Round 1 talk for Hooker has been red hot since the combine and the Vikings do make sense for the dynamic passer. With Kirk Cousins set to hit free agency following the 2023 season at age 35, finding his replacement should be a priority.

Hooker, by all accounts, aced the pre-draft process despite being sidelined with the knee injury. His medical checks apparently went very well at the NFL Combine, and Hooker has consistently said the he plans to be ready for training camp this summer. Hooker was actually able to throw a little bit at Tennessee’s pro day, which allowed teams to see some tangible progress in his recovery.

His potential fit with the Vikings certainly makes sense, considering Kirk Cousins is more than likely on the way out at some point over the next year.

Todd McShay also threw this possibility at us — what if Hooker stays in the state of Tennessee? If the Titans can’t pull off a trade up, could they trade back into the teens and still land Hooker? McShay thinks so.

I keep hearing Hooker will get picked in the top 20. If Tennessee moves back — maybe to No. 17 in a swap with the OL-needy Steelers — that could be a team to watch. But Tampa Bay and Minnesota have been linked to him, as well.

The Titans are in a similar spot to the Vikings with a veteran quarterback likely on the way out. Ryan Tannehill has declined over the last couple of seasons, and a hefty price tag could force Ran Carthon’s hand here soon. Tennessee did take Malik Willis in the third round last season, but the early returns there were not encouraging.

Elsewhere, Darnell Wright is expected to go in the top 20. Jalin Hyatt is likely going somewhere in the 30s, while Cedric Tillman should land in the second or third round. Edge rusher Byron Young also should come off the board at some point on Friday night.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.