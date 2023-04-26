Watch: Hendon Hooker takes next step in ACL rehab process

This wasn’t how Hendon Hooker drew up his NFL Draft process, but he’s crushed it anyways. The 25 year old quarterback blew out his knee in late November, casting plenty of doubt on his NFL prospects. However, after five months of rehab, Hooker is already back on the field. His process isn’t done, but he’s certainly on track to play this NFL season.

Hooker released new video today of him taking snaps and going through dropbacks. This, in addition to the little bit of throwing he did at Tennessee’s pro day, are very good signs that he’ll be ready to go for training camp late this summer.

First day of dropping back during this mornings session… feels great to move around again #StackingDays pic.twitter.com/Pqy9aKnFhP — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) April 26, 2023

We knew the rehab was going well, but Hooker and his team wanted to make sure everyone was aware. Per Pete Thamel, Hooker’s surgeon sent a letter to every NFL team stating that Hooker would be ready to roll by the first weekend of the NFL season.

Sources: Every NFL team got a letter from Hendon Hooker's doctor, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, that states Hooker is on a timeline to be fully cleared by the first weekend of the NFL season. He's on a fast recovery trajectory after tearing his ACL Nov. 19 and having… https://t.co/12S18IHdlS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 26, 2023

Hooker is now -175 to go in the first round, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night, live from Kansas City at 8:00 p.m. ET.