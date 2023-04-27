Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Series Schedule

Fresh off of a much needed series sweep of Vanderbilt, the Tennessee bats stayed hot against Bellarmine on Tuesday night. Tony Vitello’s Volunteers will look to carry that momentum into another weekend series, as they host Mississippi State beginning on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs are 24-17 on the year, sitting at just 6-12 in SEC play.

Tennessee was on the brink of being in real danger of missing the NCAA Tournament before last weekend, but they’re on much firmer ground now. Per College Sports Madness, the Volunteers are currently projected to land in 9th-seeded East Carolina’s region.

Vitello will stick with Andrew Lindsey tonight, while Mississippi State will turn to Cade Smith. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Weekend Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, April 27 (7 p.m. ET) SEC Network

RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-2, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Cade Smith (1-1, 4.91 ERA)

Game 2 – Friday, April 28 (6:30 p.m. ET) SEC Network+

RHP Chase Dollander (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs. TBA

Game 3 – Saturday, April 29 (2 p.m. ET) ESPNU

RHP Drew Beam (5-2, 3.40 ERA) vs. BHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-2, 5.58 ERA)