2023 NFL Draft Results: Jalin Hyatt goes to the Giants in the 3rd round

Just a few minutes after Hendon Hooker went to the Lions, Jalin Hyatt came off the board to the Giants. A popular first round mock draft selection, Hyatt eventually goes to the Giants in the third round.

From very early on in his Tennessee career, you knew Hyatt had the ability to be special. As a true freshman, Hyatt gave us a big flash with a couple of downfield plays against Alabama. Two years later — also against Alabama — Hyatt became a national superstar.

That five touchdown performance will forever be etched in Tennessee history, and it dumped gasoline all over his NFL interest. We know speed is coveted at all levels of football, and Hyatt will certainly bring that to the table.

Tennessee was creative with Hyatt, lining him up in stacked sets and allowing him to get free releases with ease. That let him get up to speed quickly, putting tons of pressure on opposing secondaries. More often than not, Hyatt was able to win in those situations down the field, grabbing another gear to lose his defender.

Hyatt finished the 2022 season with 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6-0, 176 pound receiver has some size and strength concerns, and he’ll have to prove he’s able to run a full route tree against NFL defenders. However, any team that drafts him should be more than willing to put Hyatt in situations where he can win right off the bat. At the very least, Hyatt gives opposing defenses something that they’re going to have to give attention to over the top.