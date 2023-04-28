2023 NFL Draft Results: Cedric Tillman lands with the Browns

Cedric Tillman is the latest Tennessee player to come off of the board, landing with the Cleveland Browns in the third round. He goes just after Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt, who landed with the Lions and Giants, respectively.

"a big guy who plays big"



Tillman had a big 2021 season, emerging from nowhere to be Tennessee’s No. 1 receiver. The 6-3, 213 pound receiver was overlooked coming out of high school, and waited his turn in Knoxville. Finally, after three years of waiting, it was his turn.

Tillman was the legitimate No. 1 for the Volunteers, winning consistently down the field. He used his big body to win 50-50 balls, but also won with his explosive strides to pull away from defensive backs.

He finished 2021 with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. Tillman turned down a chance to turn pro, looking to return for a big 2022 season.

Unfortunately for Tillman, a high ankle sprain pretty much cut his season short. He did return, but he wasn’t the same guy. Tillman skipped the Orange Bowl to get healthy, and was able to go through drills at the NFL Combine.

Today, he’s a Cleveland Brown.