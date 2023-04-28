2023 NFL Draft Results: Byron Young goes to the Rams

The Tennessee run continues, as Byron Young comes off the board in round three. Young lands with the Los Angeles Rams.

Young, one of the best stories in all of college football, is just scratching the surface of his football abilities. He was managing a Dollar General before trying out for the Georgia Military College, where he performed well enough to earn an offer from Tennessee. Young committed to Jeremy Pruitt, and stuck with that commitment even as Pruitt was fired.

He was Tennessee’s primary edge rusher for two seasons, and flashed enough tools to go on day two tonight. Young has the burst and athletic ability to be an edge rusher at the next level, but he does need a little more seasoning.

With the Rams about to enter a full rebuild, Young should have plenty of chances for plenty of snaps over the next couple of seasons.