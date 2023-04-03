Washington transfer guard Keyon Menifield names Tennessee to top six

College basketball’s offseason is already rolling, with hundreds of names hitting the transfer portal over the past few weeks. Tennessee isn’t any different, with graduate big man Olivier Nkamhoua testing the waters.

Now several days removed from Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament exit, some targets are starting to emerge for the Volunteers. One of those names, Keyon Menifield from Washington, has named Tennessee to his top six.

Ohio State, Arkansas, Louisville, Washington and Alabama also made his list.

Menifield averaged ten points per game and 3.1 assists as a freshman last season with the Huskies. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after making 21 starts for Washington this year. Menifield was also the leading scorer in Nike’s EYBL last summer, averaging 22.6 points per game.

The 6-1 guard out of Flint, Michigan is a former three-star prospect. He ranked just outside of the top 200 players in the class of 2022, per 247Sports.

Tennessee is still waiting on big decisions from Josiah-Jordan James, Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi, who all have a super-senior season available to them if they want it. Freshman wing Kyle Phillips has an NBA decision to make. Tyreke Key has exhausted all eligibility.

Chris Ledlum, Caleb Love, Dayvion McKnight and Quez Glover are other names that have been connected to Tennessee to this point, among a handful of others. As you know by now, things move quickly, and new names emerge as others come off of the board.

Should Plavsic leave, Tennessee would have a need for some depth in the post. Should Vescovi leave, Tennessee would have a need for a guard — perhaps some insurance as Zakai Zeigler works back from a torn ACL. With Key gone, maybe they already have that need for more shooting.

It’s all going to play out over the next several weeks.