Tracking Tennessee’s undrafted free agent signings

Tennessee saw Darnell Wright go on Thursday night, then Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Byron Young and Cedric Tillman followed on Friday. Those were the five names everyone thought would be drafted over the weekend, but we figured everyone else would have to wait until the seventh round ended to find their new homes.

Jerome Carvin and Princeton Fant were the first to sign. Carvin will join Trey Smith in Kansas City, while Fant will head to the Cowboys.

JUST IN: Jerome Carvin tells me he is going to Kansas City on a FA deal. Princeton Fant tells me he is going to Dallas on a FA deal. — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) April 29, 2023

Carvin has a ton of experience at guard, making 43 career starts. He lacks that elite athletic trait, but he’s rock solid and should have a chance to make the roster as a reserve guard.

Fant is lacking size, but as he showed last year, he’s a pretty good athlete that can do a variety of things. I’m interested to see where Dallas plays him.

Jeremy Banks will head south to Tampa.

Vols LB Jeremy Banks is signing with Bucs per @PewterReport



Banks, from the Memphis area, played 5 seasons at UT and is a former RB. 219 tackles including the 2nd most in SEC in 2021.



Physical, productive LB. Overcame a lot off-the-field to get back on it. NFL chance in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/RiVIWEsunz — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) April 30, 2023

Banks has off the field concerns, which likely cemented his undrafted status. However, he’s a big, powerful linebacker with decent athleticism. It certainly wouldn’t surprise me to see Banks make a push to make the roster.

Paxton Brooks will be in Indianapolis for rookie camp.

Paxton Brooks tells me he got a rookie camp deal with The Colts — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) April 30, 2023

We’re still waiting on word on safety Trevon Flowers, who should get an opportunity somewhere. We’ll update when that news breaks.