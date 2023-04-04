Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Hendon Hooker joins Darnell Wright in the first round

What was once a surprise is becoming pretty common — another prominent analyst has placed Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in the first round of a 2023 NFL Mock Draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay released a new mock this morning, placing two Tennessee Volunteers in the first round. Another two were projected as second round picks.

McShay has right tackle Darnell Wright going 19th to the New England Patriots, following a projected trade.

“Wright allowed just one sack last season, thanks in part to his great balance and 6-foot-5, 333-pound frame,” McShay said. “He’d also help spring running back Rhamondre Stevenson as one of the best run-blockers in the class.”

Hendon Hooker went just four picks later, landing at 23 to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Hooker is accurate to every level of the field but really thrives throwing deep. Some scouts might be wary of drafting a 25-year-old QB, but he has the talent to lead an NFL offense. I’ve talked to folks with a few teams that even have Hooker above Levis on their internal boards. He has interviewed really well this spring, and the tape is phenomenal.”

The Vikings have become a popular spot for Hooker to land, and it makes a lot of sense. Minnesota is likely coming to the end of the Kirk Cousins era, and the veteran quarterback would give Hooker enough time to make sure he’s fully healthy coming off of that torn ACL.

Sliding just outside of the first round was Jalin Hyatt, who eventually lands with the Houston Texans at pick 33. Hyatt’s lack of bulk and play strength has hurt his draft stock some, but he has been able to add weight following the NFL Combine. Hyatt was up to 184 pounds last week at the Tennessee pro day.

Finally, Byron Young made the tail end of the second round, coming off the board at 61 to Chicago Bears. Young crushed the NFL Combine, showing off his big time athleticism. The production isn’t quite there, but he’s worth the gamble on day two.

Cedric Tillman did not make McShay’s two-round mock. Some projections have him as a second round pick, others have him coming off of the board in the third.

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, set to begin on Thursday, April 27th.