 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tennessee vs. Florida: Series schedule

By Terry A. Lambert
/ new
Syndication: The Tennessean George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Volunteers have another huge series on tap this weekend, set to take on the Florida Gators in Knoxville. The Vols dropped two of three last week against No. 1 LSU, now they get No. 2 Florida at Lindsey Nelson.

It’s another early start to the weekend, with game one set for Thursday night.

The Gators sit at 25-5 overall on the year and 7-2 so far in SEC play. Florida brings a stout offense to town, currently sitting top ten in average, scoring, hits and homeruns. They’ll face Tennessee’s big-time rotation, which features the second-ranked ERA in the NCAA. Chase Dollander will get the series started, looking for his fifth win on the year.

Florida leads the overall series 154-94. However, Tennessee has won nine of the last ten against the Gators. The eighth-ranked Volunteers will be looking to build on their offensive success they found last Saturday, where they put 14 runs on LSU.

Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, April 6 (8 p.m. ET) [ESPNU]

RHP Chase Dollander (4-2, 3.92 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Sproat (4-1, 5.45 ERA)

Game 2 – Friday, April 7 (7 p.m. ET) [SEC Network]

RHP Chase Burns (2-2, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Hurston Waldrep (5-1, 4.74 ERA)

Game 3 – Saturday, April 8 (2 p.m. ET) [ESPN2]

RHP Drew Beam (3-1, 2.51 ERA) vs. LHP Jac Caglianone (3-0, 4.18 ERA)

(All games available to stream on ESPN App)

More From Rocky Top Talk

Loading comments...