2025 cornerback Shamar Arnoux commits to Tennessee

Tennessee added a future piece today, grabbing a commitment from their first 2025 prospect. Cornerback Shamar Arnoux announced his intentions to play for the Volunteers on Friday, giving Tennessee another lengthy defensive back prospect.

Arnoux chose Tennessee over offers from Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M. According to On3’s Industry Rankings, Arnoux is a 4-star prospect that currently sits 190th overall in the early 2025 prospect rankings.

The 6-1, 175 pound cornerback is out of Alpharetta, Georgia.

Arnoux visited Tennessee last weekend to inform the coaching staff of his decision. That coming just days after naming a top eight. Arnoux was offered by Tennessee last summer after attending a camp in June.

Last fall, Arnoux was in attendance to see Tennessee smack Kentucky at Neyland Stadium, 44-6. There’s also a connection to current Tennessee cornerback Doneiko Slaughter, who has trained with Arnoux from time to time.

Obviously, a 2025 commitment leaves plenty of room for things to change, but this is a nice start for Tennessee. They clearly have a type at corner, wanting 6-foot plus out of their prospects on the outside. Arnoux will be entering his junior season this fall, so there’s still plenty of room for his game to grow over the next two high school seasons.

He’s a big pull from the loaded state of Georgia, and now the Volunteers will likely be playing defense over the next 18 months or so from their SEC foes.