In-state OT Jesse Perry commits to Tennessee

Tennessee added another piece to their 2024 puzzle on Friday afternoon, picking up a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Jesse Perry. The Murfreesboro native announced his decision via Twitter, saying simply, “I’m home.”

Perry is a three-star prospect that currently ranks 904th nationally, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He’s the 74th ranked tackle in the class and the 33rd ranked player in the state of Tennessee.

Duke, North Carolina, NC State, TCU and Vanderbilt were a few of his other offers to this point. Perry is coming off of visits to those schools, taking a tour of his North Carolina options. After those were done, Perry clearly felt like none of them could compare to Tennessee. The Volunteers were the team that he grew up cheering for, and now he gets to put on the Power T and play for them.

This is another example of Tennessee leaning on their own evaluation, getting in early and betting on athletic traits. The Vols offered in February of this year, and now add a developmental piece to Glen Elarbee’s room today.

The 6-6, 275 pound prospect is the first offensive lineman to join Tennessee’s 2024 class, which now consists of seven players. Quarterback Jake Merklinger, tight end Jonathan Echols, wide receiver JJ Harrell and cornerback Kaleb Beasley headline the class so far.

Tennessee currently ranks seventh overall in the class rankings, per 247Sports.