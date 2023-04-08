2024 3-star offensive lineman Gage Ginther commits to Tennessee

Tennessee’s newest commit comes in at a little over 6-foot-5 and 287 pounds, according to 247Sports. Gage Ginther announced his commitment to Tennessee on Saturday evening, giving the Volunteers their second offensive line commitment of the cycle to this point.

Ginther’s tape is solid. He looks light on his feet, which is a good sign since he’s already up to 287 according to 247Sports. He’s got good reach as well. I think a lot of the upper tier offers for Ginther are based on his measurements and future ability. That’s not to say he’s bad now—he’s a very good lineman—it’s simply pointing out that he’s not done growing. He’s got another level to reach as a football player.

Right now Ginther would slide in at the guard position. But the aforementioned reach and potential for more growth means you can’t rule out the tackle spot for him.

Ginther is Tennessee’s eighth commit of the 2024 recruiting class. He is the first offensive line commit of the group. The Volunteers remain a top-10 class in the rankings, though plenty of action this summer will lead to reshuffling.