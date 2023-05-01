Through the T: Wrapping up the 2023 NFL Draft

Tennessee football news and notes (5/1)

Some old connections to Josh Heupel led the Giants to trade up for Jalin Hyatt on Friday night. Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen has known Josh Heupel since his days at Oklahoma as a quarterbacks coach. That connection led the Bills to take Gabriel Davis a few years back, and now it’s led Jalin Hyatt to New York.

The Detroit Lions selected Hendon Hooker with every intention of letting him get healthy and develop behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. Goff has two years left on his contract in Detroit, but if he should struggle this fall, Hooker could get a look as the solution for the Lions going forward.

Cedric Tillman landed in Cleveland, where he will have the chance to work under Amari Cooper. The 6-3 receiver told the Cleveland media that he’s planning on dominating at the next level.

Byron Young heads to Los Angeles to join the Rams, but initially, he thought he was going to Vegas. Alabama’s Byron Young was the Raiders’ pick, capping off both of their college careers which have confused SEC analysts for the last couple of years.

The Bears fell in love with Darnell Wright during the pre-draft process, and it was a rigorous workout that ended up sealing the deal for Chicago. Wright admitted that the Bears “kicked (his) ass” during that workout, testing him to see how he reacted while fatigued. Clearly, general manager Ryan Poles like what he saw.

Remember that dreadful 2020 Tennessee team? Jeremy Pruitt’s final year? Well, as we knew, it was loaded with talent. Unfortunately all of that talent didn’t stick around.

Eric Gray landed with the Giants in the fifth round.

Henry To’oto’o went to Houston in the fifth round.

Wanya Morris joined Trey Smith in Kansas City at pick 92.