Cameron Miller enters transfer portal

Tennessee saw another reserve player hit the transfer portal on Monday morning, as sophomore defensive back Cameron Miller entered his name. The former four-star prospect committed to Tennessee as a wide receiver prospect, but swapped over to defense upon arrival in Knoxville.

Miller joins defensive lineman Amari McNeill in the portal.

In the Orange and White game last month, Miller was able to come down with an interception off of a batted pass. His path to playing time was difficult, considering the depth that Tennessee has built up in the defensive backfield. After going through all of spring practice, Miller will opt to look for new opportunities.

Tennessee signed John Slaughter and Jack Luttrell in the class of 2023. The Volunteers are set at safety this year too, returning Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker. Andre Turrentine and Jourdan Thomas are behind those two veterans.

Miller held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and several others coming out of high school. He’s originally out of Memphis, Tennessee.