B.J. Edwards announces transfer destination

It didn’t take long for B.J. Edwards to find a new home. He’ll be heading to Dallas to join SMU and Rob Lanier, the longtime right hand man of Rick Barnes. Lanier is entering his second season with the Mustangs after spending time at Georgia State.

Edwards made the announcement on Friday.

Edwards is a former 4⭐ recruit that appeared in 14 games last season at Tennessee @TheAthleticCBB pic.twitter.com/GVdJGtZW7K — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) May 12, 2023

A former four-star prospect from Knoxville, Edwards entered with a chance to grow into the backup point guard role for Tennessee. That just didn’t happen, and even when the injuries piled up, Edwards didn’t find any consistent playing time.

With Freddie Dilione coming in and two guard additions out of the portal, Edwards’ path to playing time was still going to be a tough one. Edwards is a former top 100 overall recruit. In total, Edwards appeared in 14 games for Tennessee. He shot 6-12 from the field and connected on two of his five shots from long range.

Edwards attended Knoxville Catholic High School before committing to Tennessee.

SMU went 10-22 overall in Lanier’s first season at the helm. He’ll look to make a year two jump, just as he did at Georgia State from 2019 to 2020.