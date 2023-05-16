Former Vol Bryce Thompson gets another NFL opportunity

A former Volunteer will get another shot in the NFL after a successful stint in the XFL. Defensive back Bryce Thompson, who played this last season for the Sea Dragons, has signed with the Miami Dolphins — at least giving himself a shot to shine during camp and the preseason.

Thompson played for the Saints in 2021 and 2022, signing with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The former four-star athlete was a late add to Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class at Tennessee, immediately settling in at cornerback alongside of Alontae Taylor. The two started as freshmen, and would do so for the next three seasons.

Thompson opted to declare early following the dreadful 2020 season and managed to make the Saints 53 man roster. He would appear in two games during the 2021 season, and six more in 2022.

An opportunity from the XFL allowed Thompson more playing time this spring, where he would come up with 34 tackles and two interceptions in ten games. Now with experience at safety and cornerback, we’ll see if that versatility can put him on the 53 man roster for the Dolphins.

Thompson is still just 23 years old with plenty of potential football ahead of him.