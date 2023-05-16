Lady Vols softball earns No. 4 national seed, set to host Knoxville Regional

The Tennessee Lady Vols, fresh off of an SEC Championship in both the tournament and the regular season, have secured a No. 4 national seed for the NCAA Tournament. The event will get going with the regional round, which splits 64 teams off into 16 four-team pods. Tennessee will host one of those regionals, which will be double-elimination.

The NCAA Tournament is set to begin on Friday. Tennessee’s first matchup will come at 5:30 ET against Northern Kentucky. The winner of the Knoxville Regional will advance to face the winner of the Austin Regional, where 13th overall seed Texas is hosting. The round of 16 will feature a best of three series.

The Lady Vols finished the season with a 44-8 mark. They’ll be making their 19th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, hosting their 18th straight regional.

Also announced on Sunday, McKenna Gibson, Kiki Milloy, Zaida Puni and Ashley Rogers were named to the All-SEC First Team. Pitcher Karlyn Pickens was named the SEC’s freshman of the year while also appearing on the All-SEC Second Team.

Weekend Schedule — Knoxville Regional

Friday, May 19

3:00 p.m. – Game 1 (Louisville vs. Indiana)

5:30 p.m. – Game 2 (Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee)

Saturday, May 20

1:00 p.m. – Game 3

3:30 p.m. – Game 4

6:00 p.m. – Game 5

Sunday, May 21

2:00 p.m. – Game 6

4:30 p.m. – Game 7 (if necessary)