Former Tennessee running back Len’Neth Whitehead commits to Georgia

An interesting landing spot.

By Terry A. Lambert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Tennessee at Missouri Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Len’Neth Whitehead is headed back home — set to join a big time rival of Tennessee’s. The former Volunteer will join the Georgia Bulldogs, Whitehead announced late on Monday night.

Whitehead signed with Tennessee as a member of the class of 2020. The former four-star recruit was a star on both sides of the ball in high school, and most thought he would end up playing linebacker at the next level. Tennessee instead opted to put him at running back, and he stuck there even as Josh Heupel’s staff came to Knoxville.

Injuries forced Whitehead into some action during the 2021 season, where he handled 32 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-2, 228 pound back will now head to Athens, where a more pro-style offense might better suit him.

Above everything else, Whitehead really just needs some injury luck. He came to Knoxville dealing with injuries from high school, which set him back to start. An injury during training camp ended up costing him his 2022 season. Still, he’ll have three more seasons of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-year rule.

Georgia has seniors Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards atop the depth chart going into the 2023 season. Maybe Whitehead will find a path to playing time down the road.

