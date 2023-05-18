Tennessee-South Carolina: Updated series schedule

The weather down in Columbia, South Carolina isn’t cooperating today, forcing the postponement of tonight’s game. Tennessee and South Carolina will now play two on Friday, with game one set for 3 p.m. ET.

Thursday's game against South Carolina has been postponed. We will play a doubleheader on Friday, May 19, beginning at 3 p.m. ET at Founders Park.#GBO // #OTH // #BeatSC pic.twitter.com/gxLoZCvXY2 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 18, 2023

It’s the final regular season series of the year for both teams as everyone starts to look ahead to next week’s SEC Tournament. As things currently stand, Tennessee would be a No. 7 seed.

The Volunteers already have one in the win column this week, handling Belmont on Tuesday for a 9-5 win.

South Carolina sits at 37-15 on the year and 15-11 in SEC play. The Gamecocks have dropped seven of their last nine SEC games, and lost their final midweek regular season game this week to Charlotte. South Carolina enters the weekend ranked 13th in the country, per D1 Baseball.

Tennessee obviously could use a good showing this weekend as the NCAA Tournament closes in. The Volunteers still have an outside shot at hosting a regional, but they’re running out of time to improve their resume. A 2-11 mark on the road hasn’t helped, and that issue will be tested once again to close out the regular season.

Series Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, May 19 (3 p.m. SEC Network+)

RHP Andrew Lindsey (1-2, 2.98 ERA) vs. Eli Jones (4-3, 3.40 ERA)

Game 2 – Friday, May 19 (7 p.m. SEC Network+)

RHP Chase Dollander (6-5, 4.35 ERA) vs. TBA

Game 3 – Saturday, May 20 (2 p.m. SEC Network)

TBA vs. TBA