The Tennessee Volunteers finished up their regular season on Saturday, winning their final series of the year on the road against South Carolina. The 2-1 series win was a good sign for the Volunteers, who have struggled in a big way on the road all year long. This weekend’s two wins were just their third and fourth victories away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium all year long in SEC play.

They’ll have to keep that momentum rolling this week as they head south to Hoover for the SEC Baseball Tournament. The Volunteers will be a No. 7 seed, set to face the 10-seed Texas A&M on Tuesday. They’ll play in game two, set for a lunchtime start.

It’s win or gome home for the Volunteers, who must beat the Aggies to advance to the double-elimination portion of the bracket. Arkansas awaits the winner.

Tennessee is the defending champion of the tournament, but they’ll obviously have a much tougher path this time around. The Volunteers are still in the hunt to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, but they’ll have to string some wins together this week to do so.

Florida clinched the No. 1 seed this year, followed by Arkansas, LSU and Vanderbilt.

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket