Lady Vols advance to Super Regionals, set to host Texas

The Lady Vols were flawless this weekend in Knoxville, winning their region to advance to the Super Regional round next weekend. Tennessee will be hosting Texas for a three-game series in Knoxville, with the winner moving on to the Women’s College World Series.

Senior pitcher Peyton Gottshall picked up the win on Sunday, tossing five scoreless innings against Indiana. Zaida Puni connected on a couple of homeruns to push Tennessee out to a 7-3 victory, clinching the Lady Vols’ ticket to the next round.

Tennessee downed Northern Kentucky 12-0 on Friday night, then beat Indiana on Saturday 9-1. The Lady Vols finished off the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon.

Now, Tennessee will play host to Texas next weekend at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in a best-of-three series. The winner gets a trip to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series — a place the Lady Vols haven’t been since 2015. In fact, this will be Tennessee’s first appearance in a Super Regional since 2019.

Texas, who will be a future conference opponent soon, also swept their regional. The Longhorns took care of Texas A&M on Saturday and Sunday to move on to the supers.

Texas entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 13 overall national seed. They hold a 45-13-1 record on the year.

The Super Regional round is set for Friday-Sunday this coming weekend (May 26-28).