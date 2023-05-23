Watch: Joe Milton makes appearance on NFL Network

It’s a big week for Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton. The redshirt senior is in New York for the next couple of days, where he will ring the Nasdaq bell, visit Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden and meet with a handful of national brands. Tennessee receiver Ramel Keyton is also on the trip.

It’s the same trip that Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman took last year, powered by Spyre Sports Group, which is Tennessee’s NIL collective. Part of the trip was also an appearance on the NFL Network, joining the crew from Good Morning Football on Tuesday morning.

Milton, who will be squarely in focus of NFL teams over the next 11 months, spoke about the upcoming season, Hendon Hooker, a Heisman chase, Cam Newton and several other topics. Of course, he was asked about the viral 100+ yard orange toss, too.

Watch the entire segment below.

Milton will get his final chance to start later this fall, set to run one of the best offenses in the country. It’s a perfect spot for Joe, who has a golden opportunity to become a legitimate top-end NFL prospect with a strong season.