Several 2023 Tennessee game spreads released

Spring football is over and June is fastly approaching. We’ve only got a couple more months until fall camps open and college football gets rolling once again. Of course, the gambling world never stops. Slowly but surely, games have hit the markets over the last few weeks.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbooks have several Tennessee games up and ready to wager on, and some of the spreads are pretty interesting. Let’s check them out.

Tennessee (-27) vs. Virginia (Nashville)

Whew — that’s a stout line. We knew Tennessee would be favored here, but I didn’t expect to see a near four-touchdown spread. Tony Elliott won just three games in his first year with the Cavaliers before their season was tragically cut short after an on-campus shooting took the lives of three players.

Virginia ended up losing three close games last year to Miami, North Carolina and Syracuse. They’ll be breaking in a new quarterback after Brennan Armstrong hit the portal, and they run into a Tennessee team that can score a lot of points in Nashville to open 2023. That’s a tough combination.

Tennessee (-7.5) at Florida

The Volunteers took care of the Gators in Knoxville last season, now they have to go do it down in Gainesville. Florida took plenty of heat for their spring game performance as Billy Napier continues to search for his Anthony Richardson replacement.

Tennessee is the better team on paper, but The Swamp might be a bit of a mental hurdle at this point. Regardless, this line feels fair.

Tennessee (-13) vs. South Carolina

Revenge game? That’s going to be the narrative entering this one. Tennessee had no answers for the Gamecocks last November as Spencer Rattler looked like the Heisman candidate everyone thought he could eventually be.

Rattler returns this year, but Jaheim Bell, MarShawn Lloyd exited the program during the offseason. Defensively they lost Cam Smith and Jordan Burch — big shoes to fill all around there in Columbia.

Knoxville will be ready for this one.

The Volunteers will be coming off of a bye week when they host the Aggies, who will be looking to bounce back from a dreadful 2022. Despite the off week before, this is still an obvious look ahead spot for Tennessee, which will travel to Tuscaloosa on the following Saturday.

Tennessee (+9.5) at Alabama

Alabama numbers are always going to be inflated, especially this time of year. There’s no doubt that Nick Saban will have a talented roster once again, but the Crimson Tide have real questions at quarterback. Think about how that Alabama team would have looked without Bryce Young being a complete magician in Knoxville last October.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson struggled in the spring, and the fact that they felt like they needed to go out and add Tyler Buchner to the room is pretty telling. It feels like Alabama is going to look quite a bit different this year, and that +9.5 feels a little steep for now.

Tennessee (+8) vs. Georgia

The SEC’s death machine has changed locations. Kirby Smart is absolutely rolling in Athens, and there are no current signs of weakness. Carson Beck looked the part during Georgia’s spring game, set to take over for Stetson Bennett. Smart will roll out several new blue-chippers on defense, replacing the several that just got drafted.

This matchup could potentially determine the SEC East, just as it did last year. Georgia was able to handle Tennessee’s tempo attack better than anyone, along with a little help from some rainy conditions. We’ll see if Neyland Stadium can make a difference this time around.

