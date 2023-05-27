Four-star running back Peyton Lewis commits to Tennessee

Tennessee picked up a big commitment on Saturday afternoon, adding four-star running back Peyton Lewis to the 2024 class. Lewis announced his decision on Twitter, choosing the Volunteers over South Carolina.

The 6-1, 190 pound running back is the 163rd ranked player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He’s the 11th rated running back in the class, and the third ranked player in the state of Virginia.

Lewis held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Colorado, South Carolina, Kentucky and several others. He was in town for the Orange and White game on April 15th, then returned this weekend for Tennessee’s 865 live event. He’s scheduled to be back on campus on June 23rd for his official visit.

Tennessee offered Lewis back on February 6th.

Playing at Salem High School in Virginia, Lewis ran for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He’s also a track star, bringing plenty of speed to the table on the football field. A player of his size with that type of top end speed and burst is exciting to think about in Josh Heupel’s offense. Tennessee added a similar player in Cam Seldon in their 2023 class.

Lewis was recently clocked at 10.50 seconds in the 100 meter.

Tennessee now has 12 commitments in their 2024 class, which now ranks eighth nationally, per 247Sports.