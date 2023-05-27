Da’Jon Terry enters transfer portal

Tennessee lost a defensive lineman to the transfer portal on Friday night. Da’Jon Terry opted to look elsewhere, delivering a hit to Tennessee’s depth at defensive tackle. Matt Zenitz had the news on Friday.

Tennessee defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Terry posted 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks for the Vols the last two seasons, including 16 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and two sacks last year.https://t.co/CsfUDvDVUA pic.twitter.com/9PXkcrnldd — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 26, 2023

VolQuest’s Austin Price gave some context to the decision. Terry is from Meridian, Mississippi.

DT is a great kid who has some family things he needs to be close to home to help with. https://t.co/EXE1WheGjl — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) May 27, 2023

Terry transferred into Tennessee from Kansas, and has spent the last two seasons with the Volunteers. He will look for a new home now as a graduate transfer, fairly late in the process. He will have two years of eligibility left, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-year rule.

During the last two seasons, Terry started nine games for Tennessee, appearing in 23 total. He’s credited with 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.

Tennessee is left with plenty of options on the inside. Omari Thomas is the headliner, joined by Bryson Eason, Elijah Simmons, Omarr Norman-Lott, Kurott Garland, Dominic Bailey and Tyre West. Five-star Daevin Hobbs will also join the room.