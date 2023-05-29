Lady Vols advance to College World Series

Lady Vols softball is heading back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in eight years. Tennessee handled Texas over the weekend, sweeping the Longhorns to advance to Oklahoma City. It will be the eighth appearance all time for the Lady Vols in the championship event.

Tennessee beat Texas 9-0 on Saturday in Knoxville, sending the No. 13 national seed packing. The Lady Vols held a 1-0 lead late in the game before exploding late to put the Longhorns away. Pitcher Payton Gottshall had a perfect game going until the fifth inning, where she would eventually give up a walk. She surrendered just two hits on the day.

Now it’s onto Oklahoma City, where they’ll face a bitter rival. Alabama will be the first game for the Lady Vols in the Women’s College World Series, which will be a double-elimination tournament.

Tennessee took two of three from Alabama earlier this season. The Crimson Tide are the No. 5 national seed. Alabama and Tennessee will lead things off in the tournament, playing in the first game on Thursday (Noon ET, ESPN).

The full schedule can be found below.

2023 Women’s College World Series Bracket

Bracket No. 1

No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Oklahoma

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Bracket No. 2

No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida State

No. 15 Utah vs. No. 7 Washington

2023 Women’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET.

Thursday, June 1

Game 1: No. 5 Alabama vs No. 4 Tennessee, noon, ESPN

Game 2: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Oklahoma 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: No. 15 Utah vs. No. 7 Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 2 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 5: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 6: 9:30 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Saturday, June 3 (Winners Bracket)

Game 7: 3 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 8: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Sunday, June 4 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)

Game 9: 3 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 10: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Monday, June 5 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)

Game 11: 12 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 12: 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA

Game 13: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 14: 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA

WCWS Finals, June 7-9

Game 1: Wednesday, June 7, 8:00 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 2: Thursday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Broadcast TBA

Game 3: Friday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA