Lady Vols advance to College World Series

Lady Vols softball is heading back to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in eight years. Tennessee handled Texas over the weekend, sweeping the Longhorns to advance to Oklahoma City. It will be the eighth appearance all time for the Lady Vols in the championship event.
Tennessee beat Texas 9-0 on Saturday in Knoxville, sending the No. 13 national seed packing. The Lady Vols held a 1-0 lead late in the game before exploding late to put the Longhorns away. Pitcher Payton Gottshall had a perfect game going until the fifth inning, where she would eventually give up a walk. She surrendered just two hits on the day.
Now it’s onto Oklahoma City, where they’ll face a bitter rival. Alabama will be the first game for the Lady Vols in the Women’s College World Series, which will be a double-elimination tournament.
Tennessee took two of three from Alabama earlier this season. The Crimson Tide are the No. 5 national seed. Alabama and Tennessee will lead things off in the tournament, playing in the first game on Thursday (Noon ET, ESPN).
The full schedule can be found below.
2023 Women’s College World Series Bracket
Bracket No. 1
No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Oklahoma
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Bracket No. 2
No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida State
No. 15 Utah vs. No. 7 Washington
2023 Women’s College World Series Schedule
All times ET.
Thursday, June 1
Game 1: No. 5 Alabama vs No. 4 Tennessee, noon, ESPN
Game 2: No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 1 Oklahoma 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 3 Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: No. 15 Utah vs. No. 7 Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, June 2 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)
Game 5: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 6: 9:30 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Saturday, June 3 (Winners Bracket)
Game 7: 3 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 8: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Sunday, June 4 (Losers Bracket, Elimination Games)
Game 9: 3 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 10: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Monday, June 5 (Flip Day, losers bracket teams must win twice to advance)
Game 11: 12 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 12: 2:30 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA
Game 13: 7 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 14: 9:30 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA
WCWS Finals, June 7-9
Game 1: Wednesday, June 7, 8:00 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 2: Thursday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Broadcast TBA
Game 3: Friday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. (if necessary), Broadcast TBA
