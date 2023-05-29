Tennessee lands No. 2 seed in the Clemson Regional

The Tennessee Volunteers won’t have to travel too far for their regional appearance this weekend. The Vols have landed in the Clemson Regional, where they’ll be a No. 2 seed. Clemson earned the No. 4 national seed.

Tennessee went one and done last week in the SEC Tournament, likely costing them a chance at hosting a regional. They pay the price here, getting paired up with the red hot Tigers, who have won 11 of their last 15 games. Clemson beat Miami to win the ACC title over the weekend. The Tigers enter the NCAA Tournament with a 40-17 overall record.

No. 3 seed Charlotte and No. 4 seed Lipscomb join Tennessee and Clemson.

Tennessee will open with Charlotte on Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

Overall, Tennessee lands much lower than most thought or projected. There was a lot of noise about the Volunteers being paired with Indiana State, but that didn’t happen — not even close, actually. The Volunteers will have to go earn it in a big way in Clemson, where they’ll have to put their road woes behind them.

The Clemson Regional is paired up with the (13) Auburn Regional.

How the NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals work

The NCAA Tournament will begin this coming weekend with 16 four-team regionals. The regionals are double-elimination, spanning from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. The eventual winner will advance to the Super Regionals, which will move to a best-of-three series.

Top 16 National Seeds