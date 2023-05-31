Cam Miller reveals transfer destination

One of Tennessee’s latest entries into the transfer portal has found a new home. Cameron Miller will land in-state with Memphis, joining his hometown program with four years of eligibility remaining. Miller played just one season in Knoxville.

Miller, who signed with Tennessee as a three-star wide receiver, began his career on the offensive side of the ball for the Volunteers. It didn’t take long for Tennessee to flip him over to defense, however, where he operated as a safety. We didn’t see much of Miller on the field in 2022, but he was able to snag an interception off of a tipped ball during the Orange and White Game.

The move has not officially been announced yet, and it’s unclear where Memphis will play Miller going forward.

Miller was a finalist for Tennessee’s Mr. Football award during his senior season of high school. He played for his father at the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences, playing all over the field on both sides of the ball.

Per 247Sports, Miller was the 427th ranked player in the class of 2022. The 6-1, 190 pound athlete will now get a fresh start, set to play for Ryan Silverfield at Memphis.