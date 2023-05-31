Tennessee Football: Kickoff times, TV channels announced for Virginia, Florida games

We have our first batch of kickoff times and television designations set for Tennessee’s 2023 schedule. The Volunteers will be looking to reload after losing Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, handing the keys of the car to Joe Milton, Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton, Squirrel White and Dont’e Thornton.

We got our first look at this team down in Miami during the Orange Bowl, and the results were fantastic. Expectations are through the roof now, and the nation will get their first chance to see this team play in the first wave of games on Saturday during week one.

Tennessee and Virginia will kickoff the Saturday slate on ABC at Noon ET. The Volunteers are a massive, massive favorite here, with Virginia coming off of a three-win season. Head coach Tony Elliott will be looking to move past last year’s tragic ending to the Cavaliers season, but he’ll run into a tough week one game in a hostile environment.

Week two will bring us Austin Peay on SEC Network+, with a time yet to be announced.

And then it’s a trip to The Swamp, for a night meeting with the Gators. Tennessee hasn’t won in Gainesville since 2003, finding a way to lose in both 2015 and 2017. It’s been a house of horrors for the Volunteers, but the talent gap hasn’t been this much in favor of Tennessee in a long time.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm ET in Gainesville. Josh Heupel lost his first attempt in The Swamp 38-14 as things got away from Tennessee in the second half. The Volunteers will be looking for two wins in a row over the Gators for the first time since the 2003-2004 seasons.

The rest of the kickoff times and television designations will come out two weeks before each game during the fall.