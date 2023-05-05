Tennessee at Georgia: Weekend baseball schedule

Tennessee has turned things around quickly, sweeping Vanderbilt and Mississippi state to claw back up in the NCAA Tournament pecking order. However, there’s one more thing left to do — win on the road.

The Volunteers are just 1-9 away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium this year. That number has to change, starting this weekend against Georgia. Tennessee will head south to Athens for a three game series, looking to keep their white hot offense rolling.

If they do, it’s still possible that Tennessee could find themselves hosting a regional during the NCAA Tournament. They have to take care of business down the stretch, but the opportunities will be there as they finish with Kentucky and South Carolina ahead of the SEC Tournament.

First things first, Tennessee has to handle a desperate Georgia team that sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Bulldogs are 25-20 overall, sitting 23rd in RPI. A series win over the Volunteers would be massive for them, so plenty is on the line this weekend.

Weekend Schedule: All games streaming on SEC Network+, ESPN+

Game 1 – Friday, May 4 (6 p.m.)

RHP Andrew Lindsey (0-2, 3.11 ERA) vs. RHP Kolten Smith (2-1, 4.91 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 5 (2 p.m.)

RHP Chase Dollander (5-4, 4.24 ERA) vs. LHP Charlie Goldstein (3-1, 4.50 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, May 6 (1 p.m.)

RHP Drew Beam (6-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. TBA