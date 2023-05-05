Five-star DL Williams Nwaneri names Tennessee to top ten

A top-ranked member of the class of 2024 has trimmed his list down to ten, and Tennessee has made the cut. Williams Nwaneri, a 6-5, 250 pound defensive lineman out of Missouri, is down to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Colorado, Nebraska, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia.

Nwaneri made the announcement on Thursday night.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Williams Nwaneri is down to Schools!



The 6’6 250 DL from Lee’s Summit, MO is ranked as the No. 2 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 1 DL)



Per 247Sports, Nwaneri is third overall ranked player in the entire 2024 class. He’s already been to Knoxville twice this year, joining the Volunteers for a junior day event in January, then taking in spring practice back on April 1st. The Volunteers have put in a lot of work here, and seem to be in a pretty good spot heading into the summer.

Tennessee offered in October of last year. The Volunteers, along with Missouri and Oklahoma, have gotten him on campus more than anyone else to this point, although it’s still early.

His fit at the college level will be interesting to see, and it’s likely a factor in his recruitment. Do programs view him as an edge guy? Or more of a hand-in-the-dirt type. He can do either, and coaching staffs are likely making their pitch to him while detailing their ideas going forward.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu compared him to AJ Epenesa — a bigger edge rusher that now plays with the Buffalo Bills.

“Can shade inside or play on the EDGE and is going to be able to project to any defensive scheme. Based on his size, strongside end or 3-4 defensive end are where we project him although he is rare enough athlete that he can be edge pass-rusher at his size.” (247Sports)

Tennessee has DL coach Rodney Garner and OLB coach Mike Ekeler on the case, if that’s any indication.

The Volunteers currently have ten commitments in the class of 2024, good for 10th overall in the very early rankings.