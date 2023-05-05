Tennessee point guard BJ Edwards enters transfer portal

A frustrating freshman year coupled with a roster overhaul has sent BJ Edwards to the transfer portal today. VolQuest was first on the news this afternoon.

News: BJ Edwards to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The former four-star prospect was expected to compete for minutes behind Zakai Zeigler last season, but that never happened. Even with a handful of injuries late in the year, Edwards was never really able to find consistent time on the floor.

Admittedly, Edwards didn’t feel like he was ready for those minutes.

“I had the chance, the opportunities, but I let it slip away, I feel like, in some games,” Edwards said following the season-ending loss to FAU. “I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t prepared. I will be soon.”

Edwards joins Olivier Nkamhoua in the transfer portal. Following the departure of Edwards, Tennessee is now back to their allotted 13 scholarship positions (assuming Josiah-Jordan James, Uros Plavsic and Julian Phillips are gone).

Tennessee will be waiting on Zakai Zeigler to get back from a torn ACL suffered in the final week of the regular season. Freshman guard Freddie Dilione joined the team early last season and now may be in line for some early responsibilities, depending on Zeigler’s health. Barnes mostly ran Santiago Vescovi at point to close the year without Zeigler available.

The staff will have a little more flexibility in the backcourt this year after adding Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey. Jahmai Mashack came on strong as a ball-handler late in the year, and you know Vescovi has plenty of experience by now. The wildcards will be Zeigler’s knee and Dilione’s learning curve — we’ll figure those things out come November.