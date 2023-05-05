Four-star edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom commits to Tennessee

Tennessee made a splash on the football recruiting trail on Friday night, picking up a commitment from four-star edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom. The 6-5, 235 pound prospect is out of Springfield, Missouri.

Per the 247 Composite Rankings, Lindstrom is the 228th ranked player in the class of 2024. He’s the eighth ranked player in the state of Missouri. Lindstrom attends Glendale High School, heading into his senior season.

LSU, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon, Nebraska and Texas A&M were just a few of his other offers. Tennessee sent out their offer in January and got him on campus for a spring practice visit in April. Things went quickly from there, as Linstrom announces his commitment tonight.

It sounds like that spring visit went pretty well.

“It felt like a nicer Missouri. It felt like a much prettier, nicer Missouri, nicer Springfield,” Lindstrom told 247Sports. “It almost had a home feeling to it. But, of course, it’s away from home.”

Tennessee sees Lindstrom as an edge rusher going forward. He’ll join a loaded group of pass rushers on the edge next year, as Caleb Herring, James Pearce, Chandavian Bradley and Joshua Josephs develop ahead of him.

Lindstrom is Tennessee’s 11th commitment of the 2024 cycle, which moved them to No. 9 overall in the 247Sports rankings.