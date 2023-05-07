Roster reset: What Tennessee basketball will look like next year

After seeing Tennessee in the Top 10 of ESPN’s “way-too-early” men’s college basketball rankings, and with B.J. Edwards’ latest entry into the transfer portal, it’s not a bad idea to take a look at Tennessee men’s basketball roster as it continues to mold into form.

With 13 allotted scholarship positions filled, and a return looking more unlikely from Josiah Jordan-James, Julian Phillips, and Uros Plavsic, let’s take the opportunity to break down the current roster, and see where the team stands.

Current Tennessee Basketball Roster

It’s clear that Coach Rick Barnes and staff have put an emphasis on developing an offense that’s much less mercurial than the 2022-2023 team, focusing on adding guys who can score, both consistently and at all three levels. That said, with a focus on scoring, comes less of a focus on front court presence. Just speaking about players on scholarship - this year’s Tennessee team is much smaller than last year, rostering six guards, four forwards, and three forwards/centers. While lacking any real size, the roster is shaping up to be dynamic — at least on paper — with multiple “hybrid” players at the wing like Chris Ledlum, Dalton Knecht, and Jahmai Mashack.

Projected Starting Lineup

G Junior, Zakai Zeigler (Pending ACL recovery of course, but the floor general will be in the starting lineup if healthy)

Projected Bench:

G Junior, Jahmai Mashack (Finally carved out a role for himself last year — excited to see what he does on both ends of the court with even more minutes)

Key/Expected Losses

G Tyreke Key - A disappointing start to conference play is what most may think of when they hear this name, but 8 points per game off the bench and veteran leadership can be hard to come by.

Obviously these things are subject to change, but feel free to come at me with pitchforks and lit torches explaining why Dilione will be a starter or they won’t miss Key at all. Conversation is always welcomed.