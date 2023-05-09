Tennessee baseball falls in polls, bracketology

Tennessee’s trip to Athens over the weekend took some wind out of the Vols’ sails, as Georgia took two out of three. The Volunteers won on Friday night, but dropped the next two, continuing their struggles away from home. Tennessee is now just 2-11 on the road — an obvious big issue if the Volunteers want to make any noise in the quickly approaching postseason.

The Vols fell in all of the polls following the series loss to Georgia.

Perfect Game: No. 11

National College Baseball Writers Association: No. 19

USA Today Coaches’ Poll: No. 20

D1Baseball: No. 23

Collegiate Baseball: No. 28

Baseball America: NR

Tennessee was inching their way up the seed list before the weekend, sweeping both Vanderbilt and Mississippi State to get back on track. That progress obviously took a hit this weekend, with the Volunteers now being projected to land in No. 1 overall Wake Forest’s region, per College Sports Madness.

“There were some things to take away,” Tony Vitello said on Sunday. “There’s always something to take away and maybe one on offense and maybe one just as a team, but they had the right attitude, the right approach all three days. We played much better than we did on the road. No one, including me, wants any consolation or any crap like that but it was a much better effort on the road.”

Time is starting to run thin for Tennessee, but a couple of big series are left on the schedule. The Volunteers will close with Kentucky and South Carolina, so there’s definitely room to improve.

The SEC Tournament is quickly approaching, set to begin on May 23rd in Hoover.