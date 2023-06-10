Joe Milton set to be the latest Tennessee quarterback to attend the Manning Passing Academy

Joe Milton will be the latest Tennessee quarterback to attend the Manning Passing Academy. Milton, Tennessee’s assumed starting quarterback for the 2023 season, will be a counselor helping to mentor over 1,000 high school quarterbacks from across the country.

Hendon Hooker and Jarrett Guarantano have both attended this event in previous years.

The event is hosted by Archie, Peyton and Eli, which allows each of these quarterbacks to spend time on the field with the famed Manning family. It’s beneficial for the college counselors too, complete with a Q and A session with Peyton and Eli, as we saw Hendon take part in last season.

Milton assumed a leadership role at Tennessee, dating back to last season. Hooker’s torn ACL sped up that process a little bit, but the early returns were very encouraging at the Orange Bowl. Milton has now gone through the spring period as the unquestioned leader of the team, and by all accounts has put in the work necessary for a big 2023 season.

In 2022, Milton threw for nearly 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns. He played mainly in mop-up roles for the Volunteers, making just two starts at the end of the season. Everyone — including NFL scouts — will be fascinated to see if he can put a full season of consistent play together. If he does, Tennessee will be right back in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.

Quarterbacks of note attending the Manning Passing Academy

Tennessee: Joe Milton

Texas: Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers

Colorado: Shedeur Sanders

North Carolina: Drake Maye

Kentucky: Devin Leary

Florida State: Jordan Travis

LSU: Garrett Nussmeier and Jaden Daniels

Washington: Michael Penix Jr.

The Manning Passing Academy will run from June 22nd through June 25th at Nicholls State University.